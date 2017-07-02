1 Man Dead, 1 Questioned At Hospital In Brooklyn

July 2, 2017 6:45 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was pronounced dead and another man was being questioned at a hospital in Brooklyn Sunday evening.

Police were called to 1776 Union St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Sunday and found a 48-year-old man with head trauma, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 69-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was being questioned at the hospital.

As of late Sunday, there were no arrests and the investigation continued.

