1 Man Dead, 1 Questioned At Hospital In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was pronounced dead and another man was being questioned at a hospital in Brooklyn Sunday evening.
Police were called to 1776 Union St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Sunday and found a 48-year-old man with head trauma, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 69-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was being questioned at the hospital.
As of late Sunday, there were no arrests and the investigation continued.