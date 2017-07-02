Lawmakers Ordered Back To Work As Battle Over New Jersey Budget Drags On

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey’s government shutdown dragged on without a resolution to the stalemate between a defiant Republican Gov. Chris Christie and an unmoving Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto as the state began to feel the sting of shuttered services.

Christie ordered the Democrat-led Legislature to return on Sunday to consider a path around the budget impasse, which centers on Christie’s proposal to overhaul the state’s largest health insurer. Democrats are splintered, with Prieto opposed to the plan, but Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney behind it.

N.J. State Parks Shut Down Over Holiday Weekend As Budget Battle Drags On

Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state services, like parks and motor vehicle offices, on Friday after he and lawmakers failed to agree on terms to enact a $34.7 billion budget. Christie is demanding that lawmakers pass Senate-approved legislation to make over Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“We have an insurance company in this state that covers 55 percent of the market, that has no independent management, no transparency, that continues to raise rates,” the governor said during a press conference Saturday.

The shutdown is affecting millions of residents and visitors hoping to enjoy the state’s 40 state parks and beaches this Fourth of July holiday.

New Jersey Government Shuts Down After Legislators Fail To Meet Budget Deadline

Among those affected were a group of Cub Scouts forced to leave a state park campsite and people trying to obtain or renew documents from the state motor vehicle commission.

Andrew Spears, a leader with Cub Scout Pack 124 in Tinton Falls, said his group was told to leave Cheesequake State Park in Old Bridge. His group of roughly 45 — including about 25 children — had planned to camp all weekend.

“We knew this was probably coming, but it’s still a shame we have to head out,” Spears said Saturday morning.

Jennifer Bate almost got a ticket for trespassing at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. Like many others who showed up Saturday, she had no idea it was closed.

“It’s a holiday weekend,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Borg. “What about all the kids that have birthday parties. People who paid to rent, to have a barbecue here. It’s not fair.”

But until the nearly $35 billion budget is passed, state parks in the Garden State will stay closed, along with the state’s popular beaches.

“It makes you think that the whole system is a joke,” one man told CBS2.

Also closed was Island Beach State Park, where the state owns a residence that the governor can use.

Christie said earlier this week that he and his family were planning to be there for the Fourth of July holiday. He amended that Friday to say he would stay in Trenton this weekend if government remained shut down, but his family would still go.

Asked Saturday if it was fair for his family to be able to use the park while others couldn’t, Christie was defiant.

“The governor has a residence at Island Beach,” he said. “Others don’t. That’s the way it goes. Run for governor and you can have the residence.”

Christie spokesman Brian Murray said Saturday that the governor planned to spend the night at the governor’s residence at the park.

Remaining open under the shutdown are NJ TRANSIT, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.

Liberty State Park was closed, forcing the suspension of ticket sales and ferry service from the site to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. But the latter two sites remain open.

Prieto is refusing to support Christie’s Horizon bill, and his chamber remains deadlocked over the budget because some Democrats say they worry that Christie would line-item veto education spending in the budget if he doesn’t get the Horizon legislation. Christie has said as much.

The term-limited, unpopular governor delivered a roughly half-hour speech to a joint session on a rare Saturday session, blaming the shutdown on Prieto, whose photo the administration has placed at the closed entrances of state parks.

“In his refusal to post the Horizon bill for a vote by his fellow elected Assembly members, he has impacted the state of New Jersey and it’s residents unnecessarily,” Christie said Saturday.

But Prieto tweeted that Christie is holding the budget hostage, and calls the bill on Horizon an unnecessary tax and not part of the budget process.

Christie dedicated most of his Saturday speech to casting Horizon as greedy and opaque.

The Senate legislation requires the company to publish financial information and elect public board members. It gives the state insurance commissioner the ability to set a range for the company’s surplus, which the company must use to benefit policy holders and the public if the limit is exceeded. That final change would not take effect until after Christie leaves office.

The legislation is a change from what Christie initially sought, which was to tap into the insurer’s $2.4 billion surplus to finance opioid addiction treatment.

But Prieto says he’s concerned about tweaking the state’s biggest insurer, which is a nonprofit that has four board members appointed by the governor, at a time when congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump are contemplating overhauling the Affordable Care Act.

Horizon opposes the proposed changes.

Christie says while the shutdown is happening, the state will do what it has to to function, either through federal funding or by running up a tab.

