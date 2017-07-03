7/3 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s gonna be another warm and bright day across the area with temps soaring into the upper 80s. Some spots could break 90 degrees. Expect just the slightest chance for a few showers/storms this afternoon and evening, but any that develop could drop heavy rain or bring gusty winds. Overall though not a bad day!
The Fourth of July tomorrow will be simply superb! Expect nothing but sunshine, light breezes from the north, no humidity, and temps in the mid 80s. All outdoor plans look good for July 4th celebrations.
Wednesday looks like another beauty with sunshine and pleasant temps in the low and mid 80s. Have a great day and enjoy the warmth!