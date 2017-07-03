Back Stories: WCBS Reporter Steve Reed On His Time With The Station

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In his three-decade long career, reporter Steve Reed covered a vast array of stories for WCBS, sometimes in the same day.
In today’s Back Story, Reed reflects on how sometimes the emotion of a story could be overwhelming, but he still had to do the job and report what was in front of him. He says the job of a reporter is an experience like no other.