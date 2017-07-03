Experts Urge Pet Owners To Keep Furry Friends Safe During Fourth Of July Celebrations

July 3, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Fireworks, July 4th

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Fourth of July can be an exciting day for people, but for animals, it can be one of the most frightening days of the year.

Experts say more pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year. That’s why it’s so important to make sure your pets at least have a collar with an ID tag in case they get scared and run off. You can also get them microchipped.

“If your pets are going to be outside, you might want to keep an eye on them because if fireworks start going off, which your neighbors might be doing at times, they might want to jump the fence because they are scared or they are trying to escape that noise,” said Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society.

If you’re not able to stay with your pet during fireworks shows, you should enclose them in a kennel or a room that feels safe.

 

