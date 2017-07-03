4 Shot, Including 2 Children, After Gunfire Erupts In Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Four people were shot, two of them children, when gunfire erupted in Jersey City late Sunday night.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. outside a home on Wilkinson Avenue in the west side of Jersey City.
Four people were hit, including a 12-year-old who was shot in the stomach and a 10-year-old who was hit in the arm, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
“Everybody was screaming,” one neighbor said. “Everybody ran.”
“It’s a shame that these children have to be brought up like this here,” another woman said.
All four victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where they are expected to recover, Schuck reported.
Police spent most of the night looking for evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.