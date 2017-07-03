4 Shot, Including 2 Children, After Gunfire Erupts In Jersey City

July 3, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Schuck, Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Four people were shot, two of them children, when gunfire erupted in Jersey City late Sunday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. outside a home on Wilkinson Avenue in the west side of Jersey City.

Four people were hit, including a 12-year-old who was shot in the stomach and a 10-year-old who was hit in the arm, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

“Everybody was screaming,” one neighbor said. “Everybody ran.”

“It’s a shame that these children have to be brought up like this here,” another woman said.

All four victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where they are expected to recover, Schuck reported.

Police spent most of the night looking for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch