Long Islanders Gearing Up For Fourth Of July Fun

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On this Fourth of July Eve, lots of people are gearing up for the big holiday by getting the grill ready and scouting out the best spots to see the plethora of fireworks shows across the area.

As CBS2’s Elise Finch reported, beachgoers began streaming into Jones Beach early Monday, navigating the historic boardwalk by every means imaginable — many with an eye towards tomorrow night’s giant fireworks display.

“It’s going to be 28 minutes long exactly and there will be patriotic music along with it,” New York State Park and Recreation spokesperson George Gorman said.

Like last year, well over 100,000 people are expected for this year’s show. With clear weather in the forecast, the massive fireworks will light up the Great South bay and should be visible for miles around.

Bobby Upton and his wife Geralyn of North Bellmore are counting on it.

“We’ll probably watch the fireworks from a distance so we don’t have to get too involved with the crowds and the traffic,” Bobby said.

Many spectators will camp out in their boats to take in the show. But if you prefer a sand-free alternative to the fireworks display, you can head to Morgan Park on Long Island’s north shore in Glen Cove.

The show Monday starts with a concert performance in the amphitheater.

“Depending on the weather, we get three to six thousand and we’re expecting upwards of five to six thousand tomorrow night,” Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello.

Meanwhile, a butcher shop in Farmingdale was packed with customers Monday searching for all the right meats for that perfect Fourth of July barbecue.

“We’ve got sausage, chicken, steak, pork chops, a little bit of everything,” Massapequa Park resident Greg Parmiter said.

Melissa Barton tells CBS2 that this year, she’ll leave the cooking to relatives.

“You don’t have to clean up, you don’t have to cook, you just have to show up and have fun,” the Farmingdale resident said.

If you can’t wait until Tuesday, there’s a fireworks show in Riverhead starting around 9 p.m. Monday evening.