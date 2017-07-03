Drivers Frustrated Motor Vehicle Offices In NJ Closed Amid Government Shutdown

LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dozens of people were showing up at motor vehicle offices in New Jersey Monday unaware that they have been closed amid a government shutdown.

A steady stream of people have been pouring into the parking lot of the Lodi motor vehicle office, including about 100 people who lined up around 6 a.m. Many said they looked on the website, which said the office would be open.

These dozens of people didn't get the memo no DMV. Here in Lodi #1010wins I had to break news to them pic.twitter.com/9DOO2jq8zR — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) July 3, 2017

“Very upset because I wake up so early, I drove all the way from Bayonne to here and then all of the sudden, it’s shut down,” one man told 1010 WINS Glenn Schuck. “I waste the day now and I take the day off from work.”

“There’s no information to say that it’s statewide,” said another woman, who said she went to three different offices on Monday.

Gov. Chris Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state services over the July Fourth weekend, including parks, beaches and motor vehicle offices, in a stalemate over his demand that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield be overhauled so that the state can tap into the nonprofit insurer’s surplus to finance drug treatment.

Christi made supporting the $34.7 billion state budget contingent on the overhaul.

Signs at DMV offices around state #1010wins pic.twitter.com/0OF3ShdZav — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) July 3, 2017

He has blamed a top Democratic lawmaker for the shutdown, with the state plastering CLOSED signs at parks with Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto’s picture and office phone number.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)