President Trump Hard At Work Ahead Of Upcoming G20 Summit

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — It’s been a working holiday weekend for President Trump from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported the president is checking in with world leaders ahead of the G-20 Summit later this week in Germany, when he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But today, he weighed in on the plight of a British family and their dying baby. He took to Twitter to weigh in on a controversial court decision in the United Kingdom.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

“If we can get help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so,” he tweeted.

Charlie Gard is a terminally ill British infant whose parents wanted to bring him to the United States for a trial therapy.

Courts denied the request and said the 10-month-0ld could be removed from life support against his parents’ wishes because further treatment could cause significant harm.

The ruling sparked protests and gained worldwide attention.

Meanwhile, the president spent the holiday weekend taking shots at the news media.

“The fake media is trying to silence us but we will not let them,” Trump said at a weekend rally.

The Commander in Chief drew criticism after tweeting a doctored video showing him punching someone with a CNN logo pasted over his head.

CNN called it a “sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters… he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office.”

Thomas Bossert, the president’s Homeland Security adviser, defended the tweet.

“There’s a lot of cable news shows that reach directly into hundreds of thousands of viewers and they’re really not always fair to the president,” he said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Monday morning, the president took to Twitter again, complaining the media is overlooking his administration’s accomplishments.

“People heard very little about any of those things because of the focus on the issues the president raises on social media,” Executive Washington Editor for the Wall Street Journal Gerald Seib said. “So, it seems like a distraction on many mornings.”

Pope Francis tweeted about Charlie Gard’s situation last week saying it is everyone’s duty to defend human life, especially for those wounded by illness.

He also asked for little Charlie to be moved from his facility in London to Rome in order to help keep the boy alive.