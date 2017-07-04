3 Million Expected For 41st Annual Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Macy’s will light up the sky Tuesday night with its 41st annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

The first shell will be launched at 9:25 p.m. Macy’s said this year’s show will be the largest display in more than 10 years.

More than 60,000 shells will be launched from five barges between 24th and 41st streets on the East River.

Full List Of Street Closures For 41st Annual Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks

About 3 million people will head out to the shorelines, streets or rooftops to catch the show. The public can get the best views of the fireworks display from any area in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn with a view of the sky over the East River near the barge locations.

The show’s soundtrack will be broadcast live at 1010 WINS.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the fireworks show will mean a large police presence. The NYPD feels it is more prepared than it has ever been.

Anyone going to the fireworks will be bag checks and other restrictions.

“Please do not bring coolers. No backpacks, no large packages, no alcohol, no lawn chairs, and no umbrellas,” said NYPD Chief of Department Carlos Gomez.

Gomez said several thousand police officers are being deployed. They include the marine, aviation, and counterterrorism units.

“They’ll have radiation detection devices on their person,” Gomez said. “Explosive detecting canines will be deployed.”

More than 100 blocker trucks will be used to prevent a vehicle attack.

There are also several places to watch fireworks on Long Island Tuesday night. A show at Jones Beach begins at 9:30 p.m., and traffic is expected to get very heavy by 6 p.m.

State parks officials suggest arriving early for a prime seat on the Field 4 beachfront. But the show will be viewable from all parking fields.

For a sand-free fireworks show, you can head to Morgan Park in Glen Cove. A concert will be held at the amphitheater at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.