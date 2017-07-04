Boy Scouts Visit 9/11 Memorial To Honor Lives Lost

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Fourth of July, a solemn group of Boy Scouts and other people gathered at the 9/11 Memorial to place small flags to honor those who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
As 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported, they stood as a group under the survivor tree near the memorial. Members of Boy Scout Troop 25 from Staten Island helped place small flags near the names that were inscribed.
Patrick and Brian were among those honoring their country and learning about what happened at the site.
“It’s really cool to be here, because we learn about like, this 9/11 attacks in the textbooks and stuff. We never really lived it out. But just to be here is really cool, and to fold these flags is also really cool,” one of the boys said.
One of the scout dads was very proud.
“Oh, it was very exciting – to see them fold the flags, and it was a big honor; especially under the tree – the Survivor Tree – it was really phenomenal,” he said. “I shed a tear every time I come here.”
The small flags were placed on all 2,983 names on the 9/11 Memorial.