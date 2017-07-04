Christie Signs New Jersey Budget Deal After 3-Day Government Shutdown

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Chris Christie signed a multimillion dollar budget deal for the State of New Jersey in the wee hours Tuesday, three days after a government shutdown closed parks and beaches across the state.

Parks and beaches were open for business right in time for the 4th of July.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto had announced the resolution in a news conference Monday night.

In tweeting a photo of himself signing the $35 billion budget deal, Christie touted his own record of “two full terms of unprecedented pension stability, fiscal responsibility, and tax relief.”

Today I signed my final balanced budget, delivering 2 full terms of unprecedented pension stability, fiscal responsibility & tax relief. pic.twitter.com/3oUmzENLNR — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) July 4, 2017

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported, the deal came amid pressure from angry taxpayers who were turned away from shuttered state parks, and residents who were venting their frustration about lawmakers.

“Now we got squashed by incompetent people can’t fix a simple problem,” surf shop owner Michael Columbo said Monday.

But with the deal finally in place, Christie took some credit for helping bridge the divide between the state Assembly and Senate.

“Until they were they were in a place where they were close, I couldn’t bridge the gap,” Christie said.

Christie had been facing a lot of criticism himself after pictures were published of him and his family lounging on Island Beach State Park on Sunday, when it was closed to everyone else because of the government shutdown.

The governor defended his decision, saying the home on the property is considered a gubernatorial residence.

“That’s our residence. We have a right to be a residence when we want to be there,” Christie said. “We didn’t ask for any services while there — no lifeguards, no garbage collection.”

Democrats such as Prieto, who squabbled with the governor over sticking points including state health insurance, said they were just relieved that an agreement has been reached.

“This is something I can put my name on and say its great legislation,” he said.

Christie had ordered the shutdown of nonessential state services on Friday after he and lawmakers failed to agree on terms, and demanded lawmakers pass Senate-approved legislation to make over Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, but on Sunday he said he’d reopen the government under either scenario.

Meanwhile, while state parks are reopening with the budget deal in place, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said his city’s fireworks show Tuesday will still be held at to the waterfront at Exchange Place rather than the state-run Liberty State Park.

Yes. The city + residents aren't a yo-yo. We made plans based on their failures + we're sticking w/Exchange Place at this stage. Done deal https://t.co/bj3ATBKNAw — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) July 4, 2017

“The city and residents aren’t a yo-yo,” Fulop wrote on Twitter.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)