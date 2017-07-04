Vigil Held For Delrawn Small 1 Year After His Death In Confrontation With Off-Duty Cop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One year after his death, the family of a Brooklyn man killed by an off-duty police officer has filed two wrongful death lawsuits.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, family and friends of Delrawn Small held a vigil Tuesday at the intersection where he was gunned down on July 4 of last year.

“We are asking form some justice for Delrawn small, Father God,” a speaker said.

Officer Wayne Isaacs has been charged in the death of Small, 37.

Family members said Small was with his girlfriend and children celebrating the Fourth of July holiday when they stopped at a friend’s barbershop on Atlantic Avenue in East New York.

Police said at some point Small and Isaacs, who was off duty and driving his personal vehicle, were involved in a traffic dispute. When both cars stopped at a red light, Isaacs and claimed Small got out of his vehicle and punched him in the head through an open window.

That was when police said Isaacs pulled out his service weapon and shot three times, killing Small.

But http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/06/13/nypd-officer-road-rage-small/while Isaacs said Small punched him first, Small’s family does not believe it.

Surveillance video at the center of the argument for both the defense and prosecution shows the deadly confrontation, with Small appearing to stumble and collapse the moment he walks up to the of-duty officer’s car.

The criminal case was adjourned until September. That is when hearings will continue and more witnesses will be called to the stand before the trial begins.

Small’s widow also filed a wrongful death lawsuit, while the mother of his children filed a federal lawsuit blaming the NYPD for allowing off-duty police officers to carry guns.