Person Of Interest Sought In Shooting Deaths Of Man, Woman In East New York

July 4, 2017 11:14 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a person of interest after a man and woman were found shot to death in a vehicle in East New York, Brooklyn last month.

Police late Monday released a photo of the person of interest, who was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.

East New York Shooting Person Of Interest

A surveillance image of a person of interest in a shooting that left a man and woman dead in East New York, Brooklyn on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

The shooting happened around 4:43 a.m. Friday, June 23, on Cleveland Street just off Linden Boulevard in East New York. Officers found the driver, identified as 27-year-old Devon Hannibal, and the front seat passenger, 23-year-old Christina Stubbs, with gunshot wounds inside a red Dodge Durango.

The driver’s side window of the maroon sport-utility vehicle was left shattered by nearly a dozen bullet holes.

Hannibal, of Brooklyn, and Stubbs, of Pompano Beach, Florida, were both pronounced dead on the scene. Hannibal was shot several times, while Stubbs was killed by a single bullet.

Police earlier said the gunman used a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

