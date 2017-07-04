Person Of Interest Sought In Shooting Deaths Of Man, Woman In East New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a person of interest after a man and woman were found shot to death in a vehicle in East New York, Brooklyn last month.
Police late Monday released a photo of the person of interest, who was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.
The shooting happened around 4:43 a.m. Friday, June 23, on Cleveland Street just off Linden Boulevard in East New York. Officers found the driver, identified as 27-year-old Devon Hannibal, and the front seat passenger, 23-year-old Christina Stubbs, with gunshot wounds inside a red Dodge Durango.
The driver’s side window of the maroon sport-utility vehicle was left shattered by nearly a dozen bullet holes.
Hannibal, of Brooklyn, and Stubbs, of Pompano Beach, Florida, were both pronounced dead on the scene. Hannibal was shot several times, while Stubbs was killed by a single bullet.
Police earlier said the gunman used a 9mm handgun.
