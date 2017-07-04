Jersey City Fireworks Wow Crowds Despite Last-Minute Location Change

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A three day government shut down forced Jersey City to move its fireworks from Liberty State Park to Exchange Place.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, the celebration was still a success in the new location.

Moving the patriotic party to the waterfront at Exchange Place was an ambitious last-minute move by the Mayor of Jersey City. Judging by the smiles of the thousands seen tonight, it didn’t affect the spirit of the holiday one bit.

With a breathtaking view of the Manhattan skyline, spectacular colors shot into the night sky over the Hudson River in Jersey City — illuminating the excited faces of those who wait all year fro the magic of the 4th of July.

“Everyone’s happy, the joy, the food, and all the excitement,” Cathey Abreau said.

“We love Jersey City because of all the different ages, backgrounds, so it’s kind of cool. Everyone just comes together to celebrate America,” Meryl Becourtney said.

With Kool and the Gang providing the musical vibes the ladies were among those packing the waterfront for a prime spot to enjoy the festival of fireworks and freedom with friends.

“We were excited it was still going on with everything with state parks,” Becourtney said.

With the government shutdown closing state parks for a few days, the annual show at Liberty State Park was in jeopardy.

“I’m just really happy it came together despite Trenton’s inaction so to speak,” Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said.

Refusing to let state politics stand in the way of tradition, Fulop changed the venue to Exchange Place two days ago.

“Crews were up until 2, 3 a.m. working on the stage, figuring out vendors, alcohol licenses, carnival setup, safety,” he explained.

While some missed their view of the Statue of Liberty from years past, the patriotic spirit was just as strong.

“Happy birthday America,” one boy cheered.

The mayor said he’ll be taking in feedback and make a decision on where to have next year’s fireworks at a later time.