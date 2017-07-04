Mets’ Minor Leaguer Attacked By Homeless Person With Tire Iron

Alleged Assailant Demanded Logan Taylor Hand Over His Wallet, But Pitcher Refused And Was Struck On The Head July 4, 2017 8:55 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a harrowing Saturday for Logan Taylor.

The Mets’ minor league pitcher was placed on the disabled list after reportedly being attacked by a tire iron-wielding homeless man in Salt Lake City.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Taylor, who was in town with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate to play the Salt Lake Bees, was approached by 33-year-old Joshua Cruz, who was also armed with a sock full of rocks.

Cruz demanded Taylor’s wallet, but the pitcher refused. Taylor was then hit on the back of the head. He suffered a concussion and needed multiple staples to close a cut.

Cruz was later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, the newspaper reported.

Taylor, 25, started the season with Double-A Binghamton before being promoted, and is 1-1 with a 3.96 ERA at Triple-A.

