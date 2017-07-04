CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Ahead Of Fireworks, Crowds Have A 4th Of July Blast On Long Island Beaches

July 4, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: 4th Of July, Erin Logan, long beach, Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Fireworks aren’t the only blast this 4th of July, the New York area was also treated to perfect weather for a day at the beach.

CBS2’s Erin Logan was in Long Beach, Long Island where people were enjoying the sand and the surf.

The humidity wasn’t extreme, but people were working up a sweat playing games and riding bikes, while others took time to think about the importance of the day.

Celebrating Independence Day 2017, was just another holiday for many, but not one man.

“I just became a citizen myself so 4th of July carries a different meaning overall,” he said.

He was celebrating how he’s truly living the American dream — co-owning a Queens based salsa company with family members. They showed off their skills on the boardwalk.

Just steps away U.S. veteran Gaetano Mercadante was thrilled to celebrate the day with his family which includes a new addition.

“This little one is nine months old, and so this is the first day by the shore, so we’re really excited about that and my son and daughter are having a blast as well. It’s a great day,” he said.

Nathan Teboul was enjoying a bike ride — without any help — and a few scoops of ice cream.

“Strawberry,” he explained, barely looking up from his treat.

Whether it’s volleyball, swimming, or soaking up the sun even the young ones know why the holiday is more than just fun and games.

“The day when you celebrate the memorial and represent, um American,” Nakei Bazemore said.

And of course, fireworks.

