Man Missing Fingers Swipes Thousands In Merchandise From High-End Retailers, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He’s missing fingers on both hands, but police say that hasn’t stopped a man from grabbing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from high-end retailers in Manhattan.
Cops say his spree began in January when the man swiped a $4,530 shearling coat from the Jill Sanders store at 818 Madison Avenue.
On March 3, the suspect entered the Fendi store at 598 Madison Avenue and made off with a fur coat priced at $37,000.
Most recently, on June 26, the man allegedly took a small decorative statue worth $24,000 from the Daum Jewelry store at 499 Park Ave.
The suspect who is missing fingers on both hands has been described as a Hispanic male between 50 and 60-years-old, he is 5’5″ with partially bald, gray hair.
