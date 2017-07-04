2 Critically Injured In New York State Thruway Car Fire

July 4, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: New York State Thruway

TUXEDO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a car somehow exploded and burst into flames on the New York State Thruway.

The call came in at 9:17 p.m. Monday from near the town of Tuxedo in Orange County.

The two victims were taken to the Westchester Medical Center trauma unit in Valhalla in critical condition.

Sources told CBS2 that police are investigating the possibility that there were fireworks in the vehicle.

Roadways in the area were closed after the explosion and response by firefighters and police, but the roadway later reopened.

