Plan In Advance To Keep Pets Calm As Fireworks Fill The Sky; Experts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For most people the 4th of July means family, fireworks, and fun, but for pets the holiday can be stressful, frightening, and even dangerous.

Experts said with a little planning, the holiday can be enjoyable for everyone even as barks and booms fill the soundtrack.

“We keep her inside, we keep the TV on, the stereo on, and keep her wrapped up next to us,” John Brige said.

“I think just blast the air conditioner so that’s all she hears, and maybe put on some Colbert,” Maggie Murphy added.

Veterinarian Steven Stolen said what we look forward to, most animals dread.

“It’s the boom that really upsets most animals,” he said, “I think it’s very safe to say things we love about fireworks — the sparks, noises, lights, those are not things that animals like.”

Experts said make sure your pets get plenty of exercise during the day so they’re tired and resting during the fireworks. Keeping pets indoors with calming treats and medication can also help.

“There are several anti-anxiety medications that significantly reduce anxiety without causing sedation,” veterinarian Antu Radhakrishan said.

Shelters have also been getting ready for the inevitable spike in runaway pets who take off trying to escape the noise of celebration, but some lucky pet owners don’t have to worry about managing their pets’ anxiety.

“She actually doesn’t mind the noise at all,” Chamel Gonzalez said.

For those who do, a little pre-planning can ensure a safe and happy 4th of July for revelers on two and four legs.

Experts said it’s also important to make sure your pets are micro-chipped or wearing an ID tag with your information on it in case they get lost.