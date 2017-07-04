Crowds Turn Out To Honor Those Who Serve At Ridgewood, N.J. 4th Of July Parade

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ridgewood, New Jersey honored first responders in its Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, this Independence Day marked the 104th such celebration in Ridgewood. Pride and patriotism were on display, replete with marching bands, military and honor guards flying the flag.
It is a parade that people in Ridgewood look forward to all year long. Some put their chairs out along the parade route days or even weeks in advance to get a good viewing spot.
People in Ridgewood said it is an enduring tradition – and one that is highly cherished.
“I think it’s a very good parade,” one young boy said. “I like all the floats and how everyone’s marching – it’s just a very fantastic way of having a parade.”
“It’s a way of celebrating participation; service; community; people that have served the community – and so it’s a very special tradition for me, and I believe the town,” a woman added.
The parade will be followed Tuesday evening by entertainment and fireworks at Veterans Field.