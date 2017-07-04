CBS2 Exclusive: Car Slams Into Newark Home After Suspects Flee Gas Station Robbery

UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wild chain of events unfolded after a gas station robbery in New Jersey.

It led to a high-speed chase that ended with two suspects crashing into a home.

On Tuesday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman had exclusive videos and pictures from the wild series of events that began in Union Township and ended in Newark.

A bright red Range Rover sat smashed against a family’s home on Osborne Terrace in Newark. They said it came speeding toward their property just after 3 p.m., trailed by a pack of police cars.

“Car lost control, went this way on the curb, through the fence and hit the corner,” Ramon Arroyo said.

The family said two men were inside and tried running away, but they didn’t get far before police had them in handcuffs.

“They put one in the police car, and the other one brought over here and put him in the car,” Margarita Vasquez said.

The police pursuit originated from a gas station in Union, 5 miles away. The cashier said two men pulled up in the red car just before 3 p.m. The driver went inside and took out a gun.

“He came around, said, ‘alright, open the register,’ which I did, ‘he said take the plastic bag, put everything in,” Raman Khera recalled.

Khera said he handed over about $300 from the register before boldly pushing past the gunman and slipping outside to yell for help.

“I tried pushing him to keep him inside,” he said, “He came out, went to his car, and took off.”

While one family was witnessing the dramatic finale to the crime spree, Khera was doing something else.

“I was praying for myself, praying for his kids. I wish, I’m alive,” he said.

Maurice Ellis and Anthony Reddick are charged with robbery and various weapons charges. Police recovered a loaded handgun from the car and believe it was stolen from Newark on Monday.