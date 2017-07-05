7/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 5, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Forecast, Weather

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Plenty of sunshine expected for today as temps climb into the low 80s. Humidity will remain in check once again, so it’ll feel quite comfy for early July!

Some more clouds will gradually roll in from the southwest overnight with cool lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will feature much more in the way of cloud cover with highs only in the 70s. Some scattered showers are likely by tomorrow night.

Showers and storms linger into Friday, but as of now, neither day appears to be a total washout. We’ll keep our eyes on it! Early call for the weekend is looking good with bright skies!

