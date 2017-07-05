Back Stories: Trump & Gorbachev In 1988

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back July 5, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, Donald Trump, Russia, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit with Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Germany, let’s take a look back on a story from 1988 when Trump almost played host to another Russian leader at Trump Tower.

It all started with a front page newspaper story, which suggested that Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev wanted see the building.

Trump was more than happy to entertain the speculation.

As it turned out, the security challenges of bringing the Gobachev to Trump Tower were simply too much to overcome. He visited the World Trade Center instead.

