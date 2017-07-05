Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In New York

By Ashleyan Lopez

As New York heats up with warmer temps, we must find ways to cool down. Having a frozen margarita can be the perfect way to enjoy an outing while staying cool. Check out the refreshing frozen margaritas at these bars and restaurants that serve some of the best in New York.

Sweet & Vicious

5 Spring St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 334-7915

www.sweetandvicious.nyc

Sweet & Vicious serves up some of the best frozen margaritas. Regulars rave about the “jargaritas”- a frozen margarita served in a mason jar with a cherry on top. While some may admire its appearance, it’s not just the picture-worthy looks that attracts the customers. The drinks are made strong and to perfection. Most people claim it’s a must-have when visiting the bar. If it ever gets too hot indoors, Sweet and Vicious has an outdoor patio where you can enjoy your tasty frozen drink with some fresh air.

Fonda

434 7th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 369-3144

The frozen Rosalita is Fonda’s signature drink. It is the house frozen hibiscus margarita everyone believes is a must-have when visiting this restaurant. The delicious drink is made strong with Milagro blanco tequila, hibiscus, orange liqueur, lime juice and a hibiscus rim. The hibiscus infused drink is so loved, it has people craving the drink and returning just for it. It is their signature drink for a reason.

Noche De Margaritas

1726 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10128

(212) 289-5195

Where else would you go for a margarita fix other than Noche de Margaritas, a place that is easily translated to “night of margaritas?” The margaritas here are on fire — literally. The bartenders add a little flame to the frozen drink for an exciting touch and offer a wider variety of flavors than the typical spot. Flavors include pineapple, guava, orange, kiwi, mango, coconut, lime and the traditional pomegranate, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, watermelon and passion fruit. It doesn’t matter which flavor you choose because each frozen margarita is perfectly mixed and delicious.

Bar Bruno

520 Henry St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(347) 763-0850

The amazing margaritas at Bar Bruno are one of the main reasons people keep returning. It is a cozy little summer spot with a great atmosphere and outdoor seating — the perfect environment for sipping on the highly recommended frozen margarita. The bar/restaurant offers a special during brunch hours and the frozen margaritas cost the very low price of $5. The prices are not the only special thing about the margaritas served here. While margaritas are traditionally rimmed with salt or sugar, Bar Bruno rims the glass with spices that gives it a distinctive touch.

Mamasita Bar & Grill

818 10th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 315-9444

Another restaurant with a large variety of frozen margarita options is Mamasita Bar & Grill. The bar and restaurant offers over 20 different flavors and people come here specifically for the margaritas. If your taste buds seek something different, Mamista offers unique flavors such as Mai Tai, apricot, almond orgeat, blue curacao, cappuccino, lychee, amaretto, and goji. There are of course, the traditional flavors such as strawberry, blueberry, passion fruit, pomegranate, and more. The drinks are large, strong and delicious- it’s everything you look for in a frozen margarita.

