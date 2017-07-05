CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bronx Burglary Suspect Walks Off With 2 Birds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bird-brained burglary suspect was caught on video snatching two cockatiels.
Police say the suspect forced his way into a basement apartment on Edson Avenue in the Bronx at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23.
The suspect stole the birds, some cologne, and $600 in cash, police said.
He has a tattoo on his right arm and was spotted on video wearing a blue construction-type helmet. He got into a Dodge Neon with Florida plates, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.