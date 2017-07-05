Man Charged In Shooting That Killed Man, Woman Found In Vehicle In East New York

July 5, 2017 8:18 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Christina Stubbs, Devon Hannibal, East New York, East New York Shooting, Gary Martin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday in the murders of a man and woman whose bodies were found inside a vehicle in East New York, Brooklyn last month.

Gary Martin, 33, of Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting that killed Devon Hannibal, 27, and Christina Stubbs, 23, on Friday, June 23.

Police found Hannibal’s body in the driver’s seat of a red Dodge Durango, and Stubbs’ in the front passenger seat,

