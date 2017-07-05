Worker Hurt When Elevator Falls On Him In Lower Manhattan

July 5, 2017 2:41 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A repairman was hurt when an elevator fell on him Wednesday in Lower Manhattan.

“I was up here by the elevator. He was trying to release a safety mechanism,” another worker told WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb. “Once he got it free, the chain snapped and unfortunately fell straight down on him.”

Rescuers hooked a winch to an FDNY tower ladder to pull the elevator off the man. They got him out after about 10 minutes.

He was rushed from the scene on Great Jones Street to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition.

It was one of those basement-to-sidewalk freight elevators that pushes up through double steel doors at street level, Lamb reported.

