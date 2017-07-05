Man Choked Employee In Flushing Internet Cafe, Police Say

July 5, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: Flushing, Internet Cafe, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday for a suspect they say choked an employee at an internet café in Flushing, Queens.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, inside the Time Internet café at 136-31 41st Ave. in Queens, police said.

The suspect refused to pay for his services, and when the 19-year-old male employee insisted that the man pay, the man punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground, and choked him, police said.

The suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim suffered bruising and lacerations to his face and neck and was treated at the scene, police said.

The suspect was described as an Asian male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Flushing Internet Cafe Choking Suspect

Police say this man choked an employee at a Flushing, Queens internet cafe on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

