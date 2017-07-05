Report: Knicks Among At Least 3 Teams Showing Interest In Dion Waiters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Still looking to make their first free agent splash of the summer, the Knicks are reportedly interested in shooting guard Dion Waiters.

According to ESPN, the Knicks have been speaking with Waiters, who enjoyed arguably his best season to date with the Heat in 2016-17 despite missing time with ankle and groin injuries.

It’s at least the third time the Knicks have expressed interest in Waiters. They reportedly tried to trade for the Syracuse product during the 2013-14 season when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks showed interest in him again last summer when he was a free agent, but signed Courtney Lee instead.

In 46 games last season, the 6-foot-4-inch guard averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The Heat have already met with Waiters, 25, who has said publicly he loves playing in Miami and hopes to re-sign there. He also has an interview scheduled Wednesday with the Lakers, whose general manager, Rob Pelinka, is Waiters’ former agent.

The Knicks have reportedly been trying to trade Lee, who is owed $36.8 million over the next three seasons. Waiters earned $2.9 million with Miami last season.

Rose Visiting Clippers

Point guard Derrick Rose will meet with the Clippers on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

The Knicks are still searching for their starting point guard for next season, one who can mentor first-round draft pick Frank Ntilikina. After George Hill, whom the Knicks reportedly coveted, agreed to terms with Sacramento, New York is running out of options.

Rose met with the Bucks on Monday.

There have been conflicting reports about the Knicks’ level of interest in Rose. When asked last week about re-signing the former MVP, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said: “That’s management. I haven’t been in any of the discussions with free agency stuff.”

Last season, Rose averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists for the Knicks.