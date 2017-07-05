Long Island Beaches Filled To Capacity Over Fourth Of July Weekend

July 5, 2017 1:12 PM
Sophia Hall

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The beaches on Long Island were so busy on the Fourth of July, some had to be temporarily closed to new visitors.

The beach at Sunken Meadow State Park was filled to capacity with 70,000 people, causing it to be closed to incoming traffic for nearly six hours, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

State parks spokesperson George Gorman said other beaches experienced similar crowds.

He said the popularity of the parks could be due to people staying on Long Island for the holiday, as well as those who traveled to the area from places like California.

“People probably were hesitant traveling outside of the country due to all the incidents that are happening around the world, so they stayed local,” he said.

