Man Charged With Molesting Girl, 8, In Lower East Side Courtyard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday with sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl in an apartment building courtyard on the Lower East Side.
The NYPD said around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the suspect came up to the girl in a building courtyard on Essex Street near Broome Street, in the area of the Seward Park Extension public housing development.
The suspect tried to chat the girl up, and he proceeded to grab the girl’s crotch over her clothes before running off, police said.
On Wednesday, Daniel Young, 30, of the Lower East Side, was charged with sex abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.