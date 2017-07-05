Man Threatened To Kill Nun In Brooklyn Church, Authorities Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday for a man who allegedly walked into a Brooklyn church and threatened to kill a nun.

The nun, Diocese of Brooklyn said the nun, who is the Mother Superior of her community, was praying inside the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph – at 856 Pacific St. in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn around 2 p.m. Wednesday – when the man came up to her.

The archdiocese said the man told the nun, “I don’t believe in this because you don’t help the poor.” When the nun said nothing, the man replied, “What did I say?” the archdiocese said.

The nun looked toward a woman in another pew, and the man said: “She can’t help you. I’m going to kill you,” the archdiocese said. At that point, the nun called for help, the archdiocese said.

The suspect then ran off, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black male about 6 feet 2 inches tall, police said. The archdiocese said he had a medium build and was wearing khaki shorts, white sneakers, carrying a white baseball-style cap in his hand and a shirt in his back pocket.

The archdiocese posted surveillance video of the incident on Vimeo.

Surveillance Video Captures Man Threatening to Kill Nun Inside Brooklyn Church from Diocese of Brooklyn on Vimeo.

Police said the Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified of the incident and it is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.