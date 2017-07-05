Man Missing Fingers Sought In Connection With Over $45,000 In Retail Theft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man with an unusual condition, who has allegedly stolen more than $45,000 worth of merchandise.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, the suspect is missing some of his fingers.

Police say on June 26, the man stole a decorative statue from the Daum Jewelry Store on Park Ave. The item was worth $2,400.

“I can’t believe you could get away with something like that,” Farrod Pinchback said.

“I mean how could he even get out the door,” Princena Rakes added.

This isn’t your typical thief. Police said the man is missing several fingers on each hand. They wouldn’t be more specific than that, but said he’s also wanted for stealing a shearling coat from the Jill Sanders store on Madison Avenue in late January. The coat is valued at more than $4,500.

“It’s very surprising, especially here where you’d think there would be a lot of police and quick calls,” Juliett Swintells said.

The suspect’s string of robberies doesn’t end there, the third incident was the suspect’s biggest heist.

On March 3, police said the suspect walked into the Fendi store on Madison Ave and walked out with a fur coat worth close to $37,000.

The robberies have some on edge as each took place just a neighborhood apart during the day. When visitor Princena Rakes heard the story she gripped her purse a little tighter.

“It’s our third summer here, and I always feel safe, but to hear you just don’t know when it could happen,” she said.

Police said the suspect is about 5’5″ and is between 50 and 60-years-old. He walks in, and walks out with the goods.

CBS2 reached out to all three Manhattan stores, they declined to comment.