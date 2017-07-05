Police: 3-Month-Old Baby Struck By Vehicle In Rockland County Dies

MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A three-month-old boy who was struck by a car along with his mother and two siblings near a busy shopping center in Rockland County last week has died, police said Wednesday.
The baby died early Wednesday morning at Westchester Medical Center, according to police. His name has not been released.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on June 26.
Police said the family had been walking on the westbound shoulder of Route 59 near the Town Square shopping center in Monsey when they were hit by a Toyota Corolla being driven by 62-year-old Albert Gomez.
The mother, her infant son and two daughters, ages 13 and 9, were all treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. Police said the boy was in a stroller at the time of the crash.
Gomez was not hurt. He was arrested and charged on assault and reckless endangerment charges.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.