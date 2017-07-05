NYPD Mourns Officer Miosotis Familia, Killed In Bronx Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are mourning NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot and later died in what authorities are calling an “unprovoked” attack in the Bronx.

Fellow officers gave a final salute as the 48-year-old’s body was taken from St. Barnabas Hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

On Twitter, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Familia was “assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe.”

“Keep her family in your prayers,” he said.

Familia was a 12-year veteran of the force.

Police said Familia was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner at East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Her partner quickly radioed for help.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, ran from the scene. Officers shot and killed Bonds after police said he drew a revolver. Another person believed to be a bystander was also struck by a bullet and is in stable condition.