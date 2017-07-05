Rangers, Jesper Fast Agree To 3-Year Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers and restricted free agent forward Jesper Fast have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $1.85 million annually, the team announced Wednesday.
Fast, 25, skated in 68 regular-season games last season, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists. The defensive forward and standout penalty killer had a plus-6 rating.
The 6-0, 190-pounder also had a strong showing in the playoffs, registering three goals and three assists for six points, along with a plus-4 rating.
Fast, a sixth-round draft pick by New York in 2010, was named the winner of the Players’ Player Award last season, given to the Ranger who “best exemplifies what it means to be a team player.” The honor is voted on by the players.
“He’s a real dedicated young man that competes every shift that he’s on the ice,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said in April. “You guys have seen him the last couple of years. He has a great team-first attitude. That’s what you want in a teammate, and that’s what you want as a coach in a player.”
The Swedish right winger, however, is expected to miss the early weeks of the 2017-18 season after undergoing labral surgery on his left hip last month.