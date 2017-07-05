Rangers, Jesper Fast Agree To 3-Year Contract

July 5, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Jesper Fast, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers and restricted free agent forward Jesper Fast have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $1.85 million annually, the team announced Wednesday.

Fast, 25, skated in 68 regular-season games last season, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists. The defensive forward and standout penalty killer had a plus-6 rating.

The 6-0, 190-pounder also had a strong showing in the playoffs, registering three goals and three assists for six points, along with a plus-4 rating.

Jesper Fast

New York Rangers forward Jesper Fast (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Fast, a sixth-round draft pick by New York in 2010, was named the winner of the Players’ Player Award last season, given to the Ranger who “best exemplifies what it means to be a team player.” The honor is voted on by the players.

MORE: Hartnett: Consummate Team Player Fast Does The Little Things For Rangers

“He’s a real dedicated young man that competes every shift that he’s on the ice,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said in April. “You guys have seen him the last couple of years. He has a great team-first attitude. That’s what you want in a teammate, and that’s what you want as a coach in a player.”

The Swedish right winger, however, is expected to miss the early weeks of the 2017-18 season after undergoing labral surgery on his left hip last month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch