UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Session Following North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency session Wednesday following North Korea’s launching of a powerful missile.

The United States and South Korean have confirmed that the regime launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, the kind capable of reaching the U.S.

The missile flew for nearly 40 minutes and reached an altitude of about 1,500 miles before splashing into the Sea of Japan about 600 miles from the launch site.

With a projected range of more than 4,000 miles, it would be capable of hitting all of Alaska, but not the continental United States or Hawaii.

In response, the U.S Army and the South Korean military fired missiles into the sea.

On Twitter Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump said trade between China and North Korea “grew almost 40% in the first quarter.”

“So much for China working with us – but we had to give it a try!” he said.

Top researchers say North Korea is still a few years away from having a reliable nuclear weapon that’s capable of reaching our shores.