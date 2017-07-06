Back Stories: Becoming A Bruce Springsteen ‘Disciple’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, our Tom Kaminski shares his love of Bruce Springsteen.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
He first saw “The Boss” at the newly opened Brenda Byrne Arena in the Meadowlands on July 8, 1981.
“My jaw dropped. I had never, ever seen anything like this,” he recalls.
He’s since seen Springsteen all across the country.
“On that first night, I walked in as a fan and walked out as a disciple,” he says.