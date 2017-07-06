Back Stories: Becoming A Bruce Springsteen ‘Disciple’

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back July 6, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, Bruce Springsteen, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, our Tom Kaminski shares his love of Bruce Springsteen.

He first saw “The Boss” at the newly opened Brenda Byrne Arena in the Meadowlands on July 8, 1981.

“My jaw dropped. I had never, ever seen anything like this,” he recalls.

He’s since seen Springsteen all across the country.

“On that first night, I walked in as a fan and walked out as a disciple,” he says.

