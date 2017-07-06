By Deirdre Haggerty



Whether you are a daily runner, a weekend warrior or prepping for the NYC Marathon on November 5, 2017, you need a good pair of running shoes. But big-name chains could appear daunting for the novice or a waste of time for the expert. The five best places to buy running shoes in New York City include custom sizing, running clubs and a vast array of brands. With the following guide, the selections are narrowed with a store in or near your neighborhood.

Super Runners Shop

360 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY 10024

(212) 398-2249

www.superrunnershop.com

Besides the above listing, the Super Runners Shop offers additional locations on Third Avenue and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan and Court Street in Brooklyn. Men’s, women’s, accessories and all major brands of running shoes are available. With the Super Runners Fitting Process using Surefoot technology, your foot is scanned, creating a map of your foot to ensure proper fit and alignment. Running groups through the Super Runners Shop can be found on the Eastside, Westside and in Brooklyn, as well as a place for beginners in Huntington on Long Island.

Brooklyn Running Company

222 Grand St.

Williamsburg, NY 11211

(718) 782-7866

www.brooklynrunningco.com

Founded in the fall of 2013, the Brooklyn Running Company provides a free footwear fitting experience. Using a videotaped analysis of the consumer’s stride, biomechanics and foot strike as consumers run on the in-house treadmill, the proper running shoe is prescribed. BRC is active in the community with many running groups and an informative fitness blog. Additionally, take advantage of the runners rewards program. Earn $25 for every $300 spent at the Brooklyn Running Co.

Urban Athletics

Running Specialty Retail

1291 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10128

(212) 828-1906

www.urbanathleticsnyc.com

Family owned and operated, Urban Athletics offers running expertise and personal advice to all. Whether you are a novice or expert, the running specialty retail also includes training programs for groups or individuals from kids to adults, including online training. In addition, new clients receive a free trial workout. With custom team uniforms for groups, clubs and schools, and race management services for charity fundraising and corporate events, this running shoe store in New York City has something for every runner.

Fleet Feet Sports

604 Washington St.

Hoboken, NJ 07030

(201) 533-1200

www.fleetfeethoboken.com Fleet Feet Sports is only a hop, skip and a jump out of the Big Apple, through the Holland Tunnel or a short ride on a PATH train. Either way your feet will thank you. For 40 years Fleet Feet in Hoboken uses the FIT process to determine the proper shoe for leisurely strolls or marathon running. During the FIT process, staff will guide you with tips and training programs to ensure the best experience. Shop apparel, gear and find the best running shoes for your needs.

320 West 57th St.

New York, NY 10019

(855) 569-6977

www.nyrr.org While New Balance isn’t your typical mom and pop shoe store, the NYRR Runcenter focuses on the runner. Get race ready and prepare to be inspired as you learn from the pros. The center gives back, teaming with the 1 for You 1 for Youth Program. For each pair of shoes purchased, New Balance gives a pair of shoes to the participating youth program. In addition to the best programs and group training, consumers have an opportunity to sample the latest innovative gear and technology before it “launches anywhere else in the world.”

