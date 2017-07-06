Police Look For Motive In Deadly Ambush Of NYPD Officer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are investigating what may have prompted the deadly shooting Wednesday of NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia in what authorities have called “an unprovoked attack on cops.”

“Officer Familia was murdered for her uniform and for the responsibility she embraced,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a message to officers Wednesday night. “For the NYPD, regularly achieving lower and lower crime figures means absolutely nothing when one of our own is brutally shot and killed.”

On Wednesday, Officer Familia’s loved ones and members of the community remembered the 48-year-old mother of three in the very spot where she was shot and killed as she sat in an NYPD command vehicle on East 183rd Street in the Bronx.

“She’d give you the shirt off her back,” said Tom Ritter, who lived downstairs from Familia. “She was the sweetest person you ever want to meet.”

“Took the life of a person that was such a beautiful person without even knowing that she was a beautiful person,” said former coworker Jay Rodriguez. “It was senseless.”

A 12-year NYPD veteran, Officer Familia worked her entire police career in the Bronx precinct where she was killed.

In his letter to the department, O’Neill said “I know that our profession can sometimes seem thankless and when a tragedy like this one occurs, it can feel like you are facing this burden alone. But you’re not.”

It was Officer Familia’s colleagues who shot and killed her alleged killer, Alexander John Bonds.

Early Wednesday, Bonds was caught on video leaving a convenience store, then moving tightly along the wall, pulling a hoodie over his head and walking purposefully toward the command post vehicle with gloved hands, according to police.

The video didn’t capture the shooting itself but showed him running away with a gun in his hand, police said.

Familia’s partner frantically radioed for help, and officers caught up with Bonds about a block away and killed him in a hail of about 20 bullets when he pulled a stolen revolver, police said. He didn’t get off a shot, authorities said.

Bonds had a violent history and had vented his anger about police in a Facebook video last September. Rambling that law officers got away with killing and abusing people, he warned them to leave him alone or “we gonna do something.”

“I’m not playing, Mr. Officer. I don’t care about 100 police watching this,” Bonds said in a Facebook page otherwise filled largely with inspirational quotes and quizzes.

“It’s time for people to wisen up,” he added.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the shooting “the latest in a troubling series of attacks on police officers over the past two years.”

He had been released in 2013 after being sentenced to eight years in prison for a 2005 armed robbery in Syracuse. He had other arrests, including one in 2001, when as a teenager he was accused of attacking an officer with brass knuckles.

All the NYPD’s new patrol cars have bulletproof glass and older vehicles are being fitted with window inserts to harden them against gunfire. But there are no plans to do the same with the rolling command centers, officials said.

