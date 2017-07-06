Police Release New Video Of Suspect In Brooklyn ‘Mitzvah Bus’ Fire

BREAKING: NJ TRANSIT Train Derails At Penn Station | Service Halted | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

July 6, 2017 11:02 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Crown Heights, Mitzvah Bus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday released new video of a person of interest wanted for setting fire to Brooklyn’s famous “Mitzvah bus.”

It happened late on the night of Monday, June 26, on Troy Avenue near East New York Avenue in Crown Heights, where the bus was parked every night.

The colorful bus was the creation of artist Lev Schieber and was featured in a music video that has been viewed more than two and a half million times on YouTube.

Police describe the suspect as a black man who was wearing a white T-shirt with writing on the front, black pants and black backwards baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

