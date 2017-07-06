CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
‘I Thought This Is My Last Day:’ Brooklyn Nun Speaks Out About Being Threatened Inside Church

July 6, 2017 6:39 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn nun is speaking out after she said a man threatened to kill her while she prayed inside her church as police search for the suspect.

Investigators say Sister Maria Amador’s prayers were interrupted and her life threatened Wednesday by a man inside the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights.

“I thought this is my last day,” Sister Maria Amador told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. “I said he is very strong and I don’t know, have many opportunities here. Thank God I am safe and I could run away.”

Surveillance video shows the shirtless man heading into the church. He is then seen approaching Sister Amador, who is Mother Superior of her convent, sitting by herself at a pew in prayer.

Investigators say as he got closer, he said, “I don’t believe in this because you don’t help poor people.”

When the nun did not respond out of fear, he became agitated. As Sister Amador looked around for help, she spotted a woman in another pew.

“I started to look at the woman trying to say, ‘OK, I need help,'” she said. “But he said, ‘She she can’t help you and I am going to kill you.'”

That’s when the nun took off running towards the altar, all the while yelling for help.

“I started to scream and the organist was practicing at that time,” she said.

The suspect quickly left and while investigators search for the man, Sister Amador is extending her compassion, despite the threats made against her.

“I can say, ‘OK, I forgive you,'” she said. “I think maybe he is sick, maybe he needs something.”

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police describe the suspect as a bald, black man, about 6’2″ tall and around 200 pounds. He was wearing khaki shorts.

Brooklyn Nun Threat Suspect

This man is alleged to have threatened to kill a nun at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Brooklyn on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Credit: Archdiocese of Brooklyn)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

