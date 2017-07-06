SEE IT: To Help All-Star Chances, Yankees’ Gregorius Doing Good Deeds Around City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Didi Gregorius is hoping some good karma will land him a place in next week’s All-Star Game.

The Yankees’ shortstop, campaigning for the last spot on the American League roster as part of MLB’s Final Vote, is doing “Didi good deeds” around the city Thursday. He already has swiped a few people into the subway, given one man directions and snapped photos of tourists at Rockefeller Center.

Gregorius has been posting videos of his kind gestures on Twitter in an effort to remind fans to vote for him. The deadline for voting is 4 p.m. Thursday.

It doesn’t appear from the videos that the beneficiaries of Gregorius’ good deeds recognized the baseball star, who wasn’t in uniform but was wearing a Yankees cap.

“I’m asking you guys to tweet, text and vote for me to take me to my first-ever All-Star Game,” Gregorius says in one video.

After missing most of April with a shoulder injury he suffered in the World Baseball Classic, Gregorius is batting .301 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs this season.

He is competing in the Final Vote against Texas’ Elvis Andrus, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, Tampa Bay’s Logan Morrison and Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas.

The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday on MLB Network and MLB.com.

If Gregorius is voted in, he’d be the sixth Yankee selected to Tuesday’s Mid-Summer Classic at Marlins Park in Miami. Outfielder Aaron Judge, catcher Gary Sanchez, second baseman Starlin Castro pitchers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances are also in, although Castro might miss the game with a hamstring injury.