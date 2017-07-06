CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
MTA Officials Give Update For LIRR Riders Ahead Of Penn Station Repair Work

July 6, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Juliet Papa, LIRR, MTA, Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The MTA provided an update Thursday for Long Island Rail Road riders ahead of major repair work set to begin next week at Penn Station.

The MTA says 200 extra buses have had dry runs and the ferries are ready to go and Chairman Joe Lhota said rush hour trains will have extra cars to accommodate limited schedules next week, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

“We have put together enough train capacity in the morning equal to number of riders that we have, so I would entourage as many people as possible to take the train,” Lhota said. “If you take the train now, you should take the train next week.”

Starting July 10, three tracks at Penn will be closed during eight weeks of emergency rail repairs, cutting service by 20 percent.

Lhota encouraged riders to use some of the alternatives put in place, including going to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn to transfer to the subway or going to Hunter’s Point, where commuters can use a ferry at East 34th Street free of charge.

Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim said riders should “consider doing things a little differently.”

“If you have the option of traveling near the start or end of peak periods, that will help steer clear of crowds,” she said, adding that regular LIRR off-peak service is not impacted by the work.

“We know this is going to be a tough couple of months,” she said. “But it is temporary.”

Hakim said extra work crews will also be on hand in case of train trouble.

“We are very sensitive to being able to respond to an incident quickly,” she said. “There will be an extra locomotive should we need to pull train out for any kind of problem.”

A special summer schedule is in effect from July 10 through Sept. 1. For more information, click here.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

