Small Fawn In Big Trouble: New Rochelle Firefighters Save Baby Deer From Well

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small fawn was in big trouble Wednesday after falling into a well.
New Rochelle firefighters rescued the deer from a 25 foot deep dry well behind a home on Pinebrook Boulevard.
Firefighter Greg Rigos went down into the well to tend to the animal, which was crying for its mother.
There was a bit of a struggle, but Rigos was able to get a hold of the fawn and put a blanket over its head, as other firefighters hoisted them up to the surface.
Rigos handed off the animal to Lt. Joseph Oliva, who released the deer back into the wild.
The fawn appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with its mother.