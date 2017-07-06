Rebuilding Knicks Sign First-Round Pick Ntilikina

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Frank Ntilikina has put pen to paper.
The 18-year-old guard, who went No. 8 overall in last month’s NBA Draft, has officially signed with the Knicks, the team announced Thursday.
Terms of the deal were not immediately known.
The 6-foot-5 French guard is currently with New York’s summer league team in Orlando, Florida.
Born in Belgium, the 18-year-old Ntilikina averaged 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 18.5 minutes in 31 games last season for Strasbourg in the French Pro A league.
