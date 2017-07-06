NYCFC Dominated In 2nd Half, Win Streak Ends In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.
Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).
MORE: Late Goal Puts Red Bulls Over New England
Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.
Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.
New York City FC had its four-game winning streak snapped.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)