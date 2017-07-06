DJ Walks Into Queens Home, Finds Snake Slithering Through Living Room

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He slithered in for a stay, while the DJ was away.

DJ and on-air personality Jay Dabhi of 92.3 AMP Radio discovered an interesting, albeit unwanted visitor in the living room of his Queens home on Tuesday night — a snake.

Dabhi had just returned from the holiday weekend with his family, wife Shireen and daughter Samira, when he and his wife noticed what looked like a snake crawling up the leg of one of their chairs.

“There was a mothaf***** snake in our living room, in QUEENS!” Dabhi wrote on Facebook the following day.

“My daughter was within inches [of the snake] on the couch… then the momma bear kicked in, I was like I have to protect my family,” Shireen Elnaggar, Dabhi’s wife, said in an interview with the New York Post.

Dabhi called 911 to alert authorities, but the department was already overloaded with 4th of July emergency calls. It took him two more shouts to 911 before officers responded, over an hour later.

The intruder turned out to be an albino corn snake — which are commonly found throughout the southeastern and central United States — and while it may be non-venomous, it can constrict and bite.

Dabhi later Tweeted his thanks to the NYPD.