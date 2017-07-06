Yorkie Thrown From Car Window On Bronx River Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small dog is lucky to be alive after being thrown from a car on the Bronx River Parkway.
Firefighters from FDNY Engine 63, Ladder 39 and Battalion 15 found the Yorkie and didn’t want to take him to a shelter without getting medical care so he was rescued by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc.
Rescue volunteers immediately took the Yorkie, now named Sydney, to Oradell Animal Hospital.
Sydney wasn’t able to move much without pain and was shaking in fear, according to the rescue. He was also so matted and filthy that volunteers couldn’t tell if he was a girl or a boy.
Sydney was found to have no obvious broken bones but had painful lacerations under his matts. He has rotten teeth, a heart murmur and nails that were at least an inch long and curled under.
He is now recovering at RBARI.
RBARI is seeking information leading to the person or persons responsible. Please contact execdir@rbari.org with any leads or for more information.
For updates on Sydney’s condition or to possibly help with his care, click here.